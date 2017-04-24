Onshape Update Includes Many New Curve Options

Onshape’s latest update includes various new features:
- Projected Curve. This creates a curve at the intersection of two sketches.
- Bridging Curve. This creates a curve between two selections. You can select a vertex/point and or an edge for each selection.
- Merge Surface. When creating a surface using the Extrude, Revolve, Sweep or Loft command, you will have a new option to “Add.” This will allow you to merge the surface you are creating with a previous surface if they share an edge.
- Conics. You’ll find a new Conic command in the sketch toolbar.
- Collaborating With View-Only Users. Users who have been shared into a Document with View-Only permissions can now use Follow Mode and see the Document edited live.
- Delete Face. There is a new option to “Leave open” that will delete the face/faces selected and leave you with an open surface.
- Break View. You can now Break drawing views. This is especially useful for long parts that extend beyond the border of the drawing.
- Importing Curves. Onshape now supports importing curves. If you are importing CAD data with curves, you should now be able to see the curves in Onshape.
- Curve Improvements. Curves are now treated more consistently throughout Onshape. This includes the ability to view them as a separate item in the Parts List, and makes them much easier to hide/show/rename/delete. The improvements include helices, imported curves, as well as curves created using the new Projected and Bridging curve command.
- Flip Dimension Text. Vertical dimensions in drawings have a new elbow point in the leader. Left-clicking this will flip the dimension text to the other side of the arrow.
- User Type When Creating New Properties. When creating new properties, you will see a new option for type called “User.” This allows you to search by name when entering in a property value.
- Offset Surface. In a previous update, there was an ability to create new offset surfaces that referenced existing faces. Originally, this was added as an option in the “Move Face” command. To make this easier to find, we have decided to remove it from the Move Face command and make it a separate command. You will now find a new “Offset surface” command in the toolbar that will allow you to create new offset surfaces.
For more info, visit Onshape.
Sources: Press materials received from the company.