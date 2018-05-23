Wichita State University Enhances Applied Learning with 3DEXPERIENCE

The National Institute for Aviation Research at Wichita State University is creating a 3DEXPERIENCE Center as part of its newly built Innovation Campus. Thanks to an integrated platform with unified access to a system digital mockup, composites design technologies, project management, and multiphysics virtual simulation, the student team says it aims to cut development time of their unmanned aerial systems by 50%.
