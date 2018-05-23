Home / Uncategorized / Wichita State University Enhances Applied Learning with 3DEXPERIENCE

Wichita State University Enhances Applied Learning with 3DEXPERIENCE

Posted by: DE Editors in Uncategorized May 23, 2018

The National Institute for Aviation Research at Wichita State University is creating a 3DEXPERIENCE Center as part of its newly built Innovation Campus. Thanks to an integrated platform with unified access to a system digital mockup, composites design technologies, project management, and multiphysics virtual simulation, the student team says it aims to cut development time of their unmanned aerial systems by 50%.

Tagged with:

About DE Editors

DE's editors contribute news and new product announcements to Digital Engineering. Press releases can be sent to them via DE-Editors@digitaleng.news.
© Copyright 2018, Peerless Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy