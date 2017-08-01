WIN Enterprises Debuts IoT-380 Gateway with Intel Atom E3800 SoC Processor

WIN Enterprises, a designer and manufacturer of embedded x86 motherboards and appliances for OEMs, announces the WIN IoT-380 Gateway, an entry-level embedded IoT device designed for device control and the streaming of data from sensors and components deployed on a manufacturing line. Communications are via wired or wireless links to back-end servers located at the network’s edge.

The edge servers are used for more comprehensive analytics, data aggregation and filtering, and issuing M2M or human alerts, etc. These back-end servers, in turn, pass filtered data to a cloud-based server for additional analytics, reporting and archiving. These four technology layers create an integrated IIoT system for more efficient manufacturing.

Features include Intel Atom Processor E3800 SoC; 1 x HDMI, 1 x VGA; 1 x SATA III, 1 x Half-size mSATA; 2 x Intel i210AT Gigabit Ethernet; 4 x COM, USB 2.0, USB 3.0; 1 x Full-size mini-PCIe, 1 x Half-size mini-PCIe (mSATA) and DC 5V-32V input.

The WIN IoT-380 gateway is configured with CPU, memory and connectivity. The processor is the Intel Atom E3826 an energy-efficient CPU, which supports virtualization and Enhanced Intel SpeedStep Technology. A wide range DC power input (DC 5V-32V) and wall or VESA mounting allows for flexible installation.

