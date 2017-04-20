Wohlers Associates Partners with Materialise on Design for AM Course

May 31–June 2, 2017 at the Materialise headquarters in Leuven, Belgium. Wohlers Associates has twice offered a similar course for NASA Marshall Space Flight Center. Wohlers Associates, Inc. will offer a three-day course on design for additive manufacturing (DfAM). It is being held in collaboration with Materialise . The course isat the Materialise headquarters in Leuven, Belgium. Wohlers Associates has twice offered a similar course for NASA Marshall Space Flight Center.

“Designers, engineers, and managers wanting to learn how to design products for AM will benefit from more than 55 years of combined company experience at Materialise and Wohlers Associates,” says Terry Wohlers, principal consultant and president of Wohlers Associates.

The course will provide expert instruction on methods of DfAM, such as the consolidation of many parts into a fewer number . This can result in savings in manufacturing processes, part numbers, assembly, labor, inventory, and certification paperwork, Wohlers Associates reports. The course will also include topology optimization, which is a technique of letting mathematics decide where to place material to optimize the strength-to-weight ratio. It can produce organic and “bionic” structures that reduce material and weight by up to 60%, while preserving strength.