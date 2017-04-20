Wohlers Associates Partners with Materialise on Design for AM Course

Wohlers Associates, Inc. will offer a three-day course on design for additive manufacturing (DfAM). It is being held in collaboration with Materialise. The course is May 31–June 2, 2017 at the Materialise headquarters in Leuven, Belgium. Wohlers Associates has twice offered a similar course for NASA Marshall Space Flight Center.
“Designers, engineers, and managers wanting to learn how to design products for AM will benefit from more than 55 years of combined company experience at Materialise and Wohlers Associates,” says Terry Wohlers, principal consultant and president of Wohlers Associates.
The course will provide expert instruction on methods of DfAM, such as the consolidation of many parts into a fewer number . This can result in savings in manufacturing processes, part numbers, assembly, labor, inventory, and certification paperwork, Wohlers Associates reports. The course will also include topology optimization, which is a technique of letting mathematics decide where to place material to optimize the strength-to-weight ratio. It can produce organic and “bionic” structures that reduce material and weight by up to 60%, while preserving strength.
Participants can gain hands-on experience by designing parts using CAD and special software tools for additive manufacturing, the company notes. Some of the designs will be built on industrial AM equipment at Materialise so that attendees can evaluate the results. 3D scanning for custom product development will be included as an exercise.
Associate consultant Olaf Diegel, Ph.D., will serve as the lead instructor. He has a combination of experience with conventional design and manufacturing and DfAM. “Olaf has created more than 80 commercial products and is an engaging instructor, making him ideal for the course,” Wohlers stated.
