Workstation Power To Go

PNY Technologies has announced its new PREVAILPRO series of ultra-thin, light mobile workstations for designers, engineers, scientists, architects and creative professionals. Powered by NVIDIA Quadro Pascal GPUs (graphics processing units) and Intel Core i7 processors, these mobiles deliver workstation-class performance for such compute- and graphic-intensive applications as product design, visualization and VFX (visual effects), PNY says. The top-of-the-line PREVAILPRO P4000, the company adds, can deliver immersive VR (virtual reality) experiences.

The series comprises two models—the PREVAILPRO P3000 and the PREVAILPRO P4000 Upgraded Pro. The series members pair either a 6GB NVIDIA Quadro P3000 or an 8GB NVIDIA Quadro P4000 Pascal GPU with Intel’s seventh-generation Core i7-7700HQ CPU and Intel’s Mobile HM175 Express Chipset.

The quad-core/eight thread Core i7 CPU runs at a 2.8GHz base speed (up to 3.80GHz turbo boost) and provides 6MB cache. The NVIDA GPUs provide support for such popular graphics APIs (application programming interfaces) and platforms as CUDA, DirectX and OpenGL. The NVIDIA Quadro P4000 GPU expands that support to include NVIDIA’s VRWorks suite of APIs, libraries and engines for virtual reality.

Among the shared hardware specifications are dual-channel DDR4 system memory at up to 2400MHz and built-in 10/100/1000 Base-T Ethernet and Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265 plus Bluetooth communications. Miscellaneous features include Soundblaster audio, card reader, web cam and a variety of USB and external display ports. Both systems carry a 15.6-in. display. PREVAILPRO systems measure 14.96×9.8×0.73-in. (380x248x18 mm), and they weigh 4.8 lbs. (2.2 kg).

Available in base and upgraded models, the PREVAILPRO P3000 mobile workstation provides the performance to handle complex models or scenes and generate photorealistic renderings. It can simultaneously drive up to three external 4K UHD displays along with its built-in display.

The PREVAILPRO P3000 base model comes with the 6GB NVIDIA Quadro Mobile P3000 GPU and a 15.6-in. FHD (full high-definition; 1920×1080 resolution) display. It has 16GB of memory, upgradable to 32GB, as well as 128GB of SSD (solid-state drive) primary storage and 1TB of secondary storage. Its embedded four-cell lithium polymer battery provides up to 300 minutes of life, depending upon user demands.

The upgraded version of the PREVAILPRO P3000 increases system memory to 32GB and sports a 4K UHD (ultra-high definition; 3840×2160 resolution) display. SSD primary storage rises to 512GB and its secondary 2.5-in. hard-disk drive storage capacity doubles to 2TB.

PNY reports that its PREVAILPRO P4000 Upgraded Pro mobile workstation is designed to handle complex models or scenes, provide photorealistic rendering and deliver the expansive visual workspace for immersive VR experiences. It comes with the 8GB NVIDIA Quadro P4000 GPU and a 4K UHD display with 3840×2160 resolution. It can also drive its display and up to three external 4K UHD displays simultaneously or deliver fully immersive VR experiences at scale. Other PREVAILPRO P4000 specs include 32GB DDR4 2400MHz memory, 512GB SSD primary storage and 2TB secondary hard-disk storage.

“Despite ever-increasing mobility, creative professionals require workstation-class performance and features from their mobile laptops to accomplish their best work, from any location,” says Bob Pette, vice president, NVIDIA Professional Visualization, in a statement provided by PNY. “With our new Max-Q design and powered by Quadro P4000 and P3000 mobile GPUs, PNY’s new PREVAILPRO lineup offers incredibly light and thin, no compromise, powerful and versatile mobile workstations.”

NVIDIA Max-Q platform enables support of GPUs as powerful as the Quadro P3000 and P4000 through a mixture of design, thermal, electrical and software implementations.

“PNY’s remarkably thin, light, quiet and powerful Quadro P4000 and P3000 based PREVAILPRO mobile workstations provide the graphics features, compute performance and mobility required to tackle even the most demanding CAD and CAE workflows anytime, anywhere,” added Carl Flygare, a product manager at PNY Technologies in an e-mail exchange with DE.

PNY is working with ISVs (independent software vendors) such as Autodesk, Dassault SOLIDWORKS and Siemens Solid Edge to certify PREVAILPRO mobile workstations for compatibility, performance and reliability. Additionally, it is working with a well-known third party to develop SLA (service level agreement) options for the PREVAILPRO mobile workstations.

The manufacturer’s suggested price for the PREVAILPRO series ranges from $2,499 for the PREVAILPRO P3000 base model to $4,499 for the PREVAILPRO P4000 Upgraded Pro. The PREVAILPRO series of mobile workstations are available immediately from PNY authorized resellers, including Ingram Micro and EXXACT.

For further details on the PREVAILPRO series, click here.

Download the PREVAILPRO P3000 data sheet.

Download the PREVAILPRO P4000 data sheet.

See why DE‘s Editors selected PREVAILPRO mobile workstation series as their Pick of the Week.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.