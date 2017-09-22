X-Rite Multi-Angle Spectrophotometers Combine Color Imaging and Multi-Angle Measurement

X-Rite and its subsidiary Pantone LLC unveiled a next-generation family of portable multi-angle spectrophotometers for characterizing effect finishes. The new MA-T12, a 12-angle device, and the MA-T6, a six-angle device, combine color imaging and multi-angle spectral measurement to quantify color, sparkle and coarseness. These new devices allow customers to define and control the effect finishes now used in the automotive, plastics, coatings and cosmetics industries to reduce defects.

The new MA-T family is designed to help manufacturers set, communicate, and ensure conformance with global standards for effect finishes – encompassing color, sparkle and coarseness, according to the company.

The MA-T family of portable spectrophotometers is built with an ergonomic design with a centrally located aperture and positioning pins to ensure stable measurement. There’s touchscreen navigation. A real-time preview of measurement areas or “check zones” ensures accurate targeting, streamlining the overall measurement process.

Both models feature an RGB camera and white light illumination to ensure the most accurate capture of color, sparkle and coarseness and quantifiable results that match the way the human eye perceives color. The MA-T6 measures color from six different viewing angles while the MA-T12 offers 12 angles of measurement.

The MA-T family interfaces with new AutoQC software, a cloud-based solution that ensures that color standards, measurement procedures, and data are clearly communicated and effectively managed across distributed supply chains. New visual tools, including performance trend charts and stored images of specific measurements, enable real-time performance monitoring and provide actionable insights that speed up the process of troubleshooting out-of-tolerance product.

The MA-T12 and MA-T6 are both backwards compatible with X-Rite MA68 and MA94, MA96, MA98 portable multi-angle spectrophotometers, ensuring agreement with legacy data.

The MA-T12 and MA-T6 are now available for purchase worldwide.

For more information, visit X-Rite.

