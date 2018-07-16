Xaar to Invest with Stratasys in a 3D Printing Joint Effort

Xaar will invest with Stratasys in a newly formed company, Xaar 3D Limited, to develop 3D printing solutions based on high-speed sintering technologies. Xaar 3D will leverage the natural synergies between Xaar and Stratasys, specifically Xaars technology relating to high-speed sintering and industrial piezo inkjet printheads, along with the commercial and market expertise of Stratasys.

Xaar will hold 85% of Xaar 3D Ltd shares with Stratasys holding 15%. In addition, Stratasys has been granted an option to increase its ownership in Xaar 3D Ltd to a total of 30%. Xaar 3D Ltd will hold all of Xaars High Speed Sintering assets. The new company’s Board will be chaired by Xaar CEO Doug Edwards.

”This joint investment in the development of 3D printing technologies reinforces the value created by our R&D and continues our plan to diversify Xaar’s business,” Edwards says. “We are also pleased to be working alongside a leader in the 3D printing space, who recognizes the value of Xaar’s technology and expertise.”

“We believe that the complementary assets of Stratasys and Xaar will enable Xaar 3D Ltd to develop solutions that further address customers’ additive manufacturing requirements for a broader range of production applications,” says Scott Crump, chief innovation officer, Stratasys.