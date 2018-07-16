Xaar to Invest with Stratasys in a 3D Printing Joint Effort

Xaar will invest with Stratasys in a newly formed company, Xaar 3D Limited, to develop 3D printing solutions based on high-speed sintering technologies. Xaar 3D will leverage the natural synergies between Xaar and Stratasys, specifically Xaars technology relating to high-speed sintering and industrial piezo inkjet printheads, along with the commercial and market expertise of Stratasys.
Xaar will hold 85% of Xaar 3D Ltd shares with Stratasys holding 15%. In addition, Stratasys has been granted an option to increase its ownership in Xaar 3D Ltd to a total of 30%. Xaar 3D Ltd will hold all of Xaars High Speed Sintering assets. The new company’s Board will be chaired by Xaar CEO Doug Edwards.
”This joint investment in the development of 3D printing technologies reinforces the value created by our R&D and continues our plan to diversify Xaar’s business,” Edwards says. “We are also pleased to be working alongside a leader in the 3D printing space, who recognizes the value of Xaar’s technology and expertise.”
“We believe that the complementary assets of Stratasys and Xaar will enable Xaar 3D Ltd to develop solutions that further address customers’ additive manufacturing requirements for a broader range of production applications,” says Scott Crump, chief innovation officer, Stratasys.
Xaar focuses on the development of digital inkjet technology, which drives the conversion of analog printing and manufacturing methods to digital inkjet. The company designs and manufactures printheads as well as systems for product decoration and 3D printing, which use its inkjet technology.
Stratasys develops additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products and education.
For more info, visit Xaar and Stratasys.
Sources: Press materials received from the company.