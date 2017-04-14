Xi Computer Unveils New PowerGo Laptop

The Xi PowerGo 15/7 is a scalable CAD and graphic notebook that offers a clock speed up to 2.8GHz for the Intel Core i7-7700HQ, or 3.0GHz for the more affordable 7820HK, sided with a 3D graphics card like the NVIDIA GeForceGTX 1060, 1070 and Quadro P3000.

The notebook can manage two external additional monitors, various pointing devices and an optional docking station. These capabilities are housed in a slim and relatively light unit, with 15.6-in. or 17.3-in. LED screen up to 3840x2160resolution, illuminated keyboard with separate numerical keypad, biometric security reader, mic, HD sound, hi-res video camera, USB 3.0, USB 3.1 Type-C, multi-card reader and more.

For use in secure restricted areas, some of the multimedia features like the video camera, BT and Wi-Fi can be optioned out at order. The PowerGo 15/7 is fully supported by Microsoft Windows 10 and can install two 2.5-in. SSD HDs, two M.2 SDD SATA drives or one PCIE Gen3 x4 card.

This mobile workstation can work with 3D CAD packages like Inventor and Revit among others.

For more info, visit Xi.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.