@Xi PowerGo XT Laptop Debuts as its Latest CAD Workstation

@Xi Computer, manufacturer of high-performance CAD workstations, introduces the latest version of its Xi PowerGo XT laptop workstation.

The 5.0GHz Turbo Boost clock speed of the limited-anniversary edition, six-core Intel Core i7 8086K, together with the latest NVIDIA Quadro video cards, produce high-performance results for a CAD laptop, the company reports.

“Thanks to our 31-plus year partnership with Intel, we are able to offer this exclusive limited edition i7-8086K processor, reliably engineered in a laptop, delivering the best performing CAD mobile workstations at an extremely competitive price,” says Robert Bragaglia, marketing director at Xi Computer.

The 17.3-in. Xi PowerGo XT has CPU and graphics processing unit scalability with available options for several 8th-generation i5 and i7 Intel processors as well as NVIDIA Quadro P3200, P4200 and 16GB P5200 graphic cards. In addition, it is expandable to 64GB DDR4 RAM and up to a 2TB fast SSD M.2 PCIe starting at $2,499.

The PowerGo XT is certified by major ISVs for architectural, engineering, 3D modeling and Professional VR, like Maya, Revit, Inventor® , 3ds Max, SOLIDWORKS, Creo, ANSYS and Adobe CC among others.

@Xi Computer builds desktop and laptop workstations, high-performance computing clusters and servers based on Intel CPUs and Nvidia GPUs. @Xi Computer is headquartered in Orange County, CA.

For more info, visit @Xi Computer.

