Xometry Launches Instant Quoting Engine Version 3.0

Xometry Instant Quoting Engine v3.0 is based on user feedback and comes with new features. Key improvements include: a redesigned summary view to help quickly review each part to ensure it’s configured correctly, a part-level modification page that captures all changes in real time, so it’s unnecessary to have to click the “Apply” button multiple times and always-visible 3D Viewer and DFM feedback to help get the part the way you want, every time.

“We are focused on creating a seamless buying experience for our customers. Using customer feedback, we made our quoting interface even more intuitive and efficient,” says Hunter Guerin, product manager for the Xometry Instant Quoting Engine. “We want to make it as easy as possible for engineers and procurement managers to generate quotes.”

This new view helps users quickly review the process, material, finish and other manufacturing requirements for each part in their quote. If any requirement needs modification, users can use the modify part button to make the change. With the new Instant Quoting Engine Version 3.0, users can now can get instant manufacturability feedback displayed directly on their model. They can also easily upload drawings to help identify manufacturing requirements such as threads, tolerances and critical dimensions.

Users can now use the right side of the modification screen to specify all part requirements. They can scroll down to see all of their manufacturing options in one place.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.