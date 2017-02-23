XYZprinting Announces Four new 3D Printing Products

XYZprinting recently announced the release of four new 3D printing solutions: the da Vinci Jr. 2.0 Mix, da Vinci Jr. 1.0 Pro, Nobel 1.0A and the UV Curing Chamber.

“These additions to our 3D printing ecosystem provide consumers with a comprehensive range of products designed to meet every need,” said Simon Shen, CEO of XYZprinting and New Kinpo Group. “Whether it be personalization like the ability to print dual PLA (polylactide) filament colors with the da Vinci 2.0; or accuracy that professionals require for prototypes with the Da Vinci Jr.10 Pro and Nobel 1.0A; or speed like the UV Curing Chamber brings to the post-printed process–users can look to XYZprinting to when they need to scale the capability of their 3D printing.”

According to the company’s press release, XYZprinting’s new products are designed to offer the spectrum of options from affordable desktop machines to professional 3D printing solutions.

The da Vinci Jr. 2.0 Mix ($449.95) 3D printer features dual-PLA color capabilities that are well-suited to hobby consumers and art designers. The new dual-feed with the single extruder module creates a print that gradually changes color.

The da Vinci Jr. 1.0 Pro ($449.95) is a compact 3D printer aimed at professionals. It is compatible with third-party 1.75mm PLA filament and has adjustable temperature settings for the extruder nozzle. A compatible 0.3mm diameter extruder for the da Vinci Jr. series (sold-separately) is recommended for intricate printed projects.

The Nobel 1.0A ($1,999.95) is an SLA (stereolithography) 3D printer aimed at professionals, especially jewelry designers. It features an X/Y-axis print resolution of 0.13mm and a Z-axis resolution up to 0.025mm. The Nobel 1.0A is compatible with various resin materials, such as multi-colored acrylic resins, flexible resin and castable resin.

The UV Curing Chamber ($399.95) is a quick-hardening and energy efficient ultraviolet chamber that works in tandem with products printed on the Nobel photosensitive, resin-based printing line. Compatible with most resin printed products of SLA/DLP (digital light processing) printers on the market, the UV Curing Chamber helps enable clean, smooth, quality prints. The LED lamp cycles around the printed object every 30 seconds to create a consistent stereolithography, according to the company.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.