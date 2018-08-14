XYZprinting Debuts da Vinci Color mini 3D Printer

XYZ Printing introduces the da Vinci Color mini—a consumer-oriented full-color 3D printer that uses 3DColorJet technology—combining inkjet printing with the fused filament fabrication (FFF) 3D printing process. The brand’s full-color miniature printing technology gives users the ability to transform everyday ideas into reality. Ideal for entrepreneurs, designers and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) students alike, the da Vinci Color mini provides a modern full-color 3D printing solution to traditional full-color 3D printers.
Weighing 53 lbs., the da Vinci Color mini’s lightweight construction is compact enough to easily sit on a tabletop or desk.
“Desktop full-color 3D printing is here. Now, consumers can purchase an easy-to-operate, affordable, compact full-color 3D printer for $30,000 less than market rate. This is revolutionary because we are giving the public access to technology that was once only available to industry professionals,” explains Simon Shen, CEO of XYZprinting.
The da Vinci Color mini has been formulated to work seamlessly and includes features such as hands-free auto calibration, EZ removable print bed, Wi-Fi connectivity and a 5-in. color LCD screen.
This is in combination with 3DColorJet technology that achieves a full-color spectrum filled with millions of colors across printed layers in finished 3D projects. The user-friendly mini 3D printer requires a hassle-free setup that gets users running in no time and keeps safety in mind by including a fully enclosed design and UL certification.
The da Vinci Color mini is designed for professionals to create prototypes that will be available for use immediately after printing; as well as designers, who can use the printer to help clients envision the final product through scaled down models and miniature landscapes; and educators interested in incorporating full-color 3D printing into classrooms and curriculums.
Features include:
• full-color printing capabilities (3-in-1 CMY ink cartridges) for millions of colors;
• hands-free automatic print bed calibration for easy operation;
• EZ Removable print bed design for printed object removal;
• prints full-color in Color PLA, and prints monocolor in PLA, Tough PLA, PETG;
• 5.1x 5.1x 5.1-in. build volume;
• upgradable laser engraving function for wood, leather and more materials; and
• 5-in. color touch panel to provide intuitive and user-friendly experiences
The da Vinci Color mini retails for $1599.95 and is available for pre-order on Indiegogo for as low as $999.95, saving early adopters $600. The 3D printer is set to ship to backers October 2018.
XYZprinting, a New Kinpo Group company, is a 3D printing manufacturer. XYZprinting currently has offices in China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, the United States and Europe.
For more info, visit XYZ Printing.
Sources: Press materials received from the company.