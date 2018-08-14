XYZprinting Debuts da Vinci Color mini 3D Printer

The da Vinci Color mini has been formulated to work seamlessly and includes features such as hands-free auto calibration, EZ removable print bed, Wi-Fi connectivity and a 5-in. color LCD screen.

This is in combination with 3DColorJet technology that achieves a full-color spectrum filled with millions of colors across printed layers in finished 3D projects. The user-friendly mini 3D printer requires a hassle-free setup that gets users running in no time and keeps safety in mind by including a fully enclosed design and UL certification.

The da Vinci Color mini is designed for professionals to create prototypes that will be available for use immediately after printing; as well as designers, who can use the printer to help clients envision the final product through scaled down models and miniature landscapes; and educators interested in incorporating full-color 3D printing into classrooms and curriculums.

Features include:

• full-color printing capabilities (3-in-1 CMY ink cartridges) for millions of colors;

• hands-free automatic print bed calibration for easy operation;

• EZ Removable print bed design for printed object removal;

• prints full-color in Color PLA, and prints monocolor in PLA, Tough PLA, PETG;

• 5.1x 5.1x 5.1-in. build volume;

• upgradable laser engraving function for wood, leather and more materials; and

• 5-in. color touch panel to provide intuitive and user-friendly experiences

The da Vinci Color mini retails for $1599.95 and is available for pre-order on Indiegogo for as low as $999.95, saving early adopters $600. The 3D printer is set to ship to backers October 2018.

XYZprinting, a New Kinpo Group company, is a 3D printing manufacturer. XYZprinting currently has offices in China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, the United States and Europe.

For more info, visit XYZ Printing.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.