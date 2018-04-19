XYZprinting, Nexa3D to Jointly Preview New 3D Printer at Rapid+TCT

XYZprinting and Nexa3D have jointly announced a first preview of their MfgPro220 xPF 3D printer at Rapid + TCT in Fort Worth, TX, April 24-28, 2018. The two companies will offer non-stop live demonstrations of this demonstrated concept with the printer available for sale in November 2018. This is a fast 3D printer presented in partnership between XYZprinting and Nexa3D.

Attendees are invited to visit the XYZprinting booth #2142 at the Fort Worth Convention Center, during the show and experience this 3D printer in action.

This factory-in-a-box is available for $19,950. With a new extended build volume of 16 liters, the MfgPro220 xPF is ideal for functional prototyping, production tooling and manufacturing of end-use parts, according to the companies. It is equipped with cognitive software and integrated sensors that together optimize manufacturing part performance, provide detailed diagnostics and offer continuous monitoring.

“High-speed 3D printing is the next competitive frontier in additive manufacturing,” says XYZprinting Senior Vice President Michele Marchesan. “These printers are prized by end users, strategic partners and resellers alike for their capacity to quickly produce high-precision projects, offering new possibilities for innovative design and production.”

The MfgPro220 xPF relies on deep machine learning algorithms to intelligently slice, optimize and adaptively compile complex geometries at uniform speed and high-resolution. The MfgPro220 xPF is configured to run using both on-board and cloud controls for in-situ and remote operations of a single printer or a full factory of printers to enable mass production of customized parts.

Prior to Rapid + TCT, XYZprinting announced a three-way partnership with BEGO, the leading provider of digital and traditional dental materials, 3D printers and services and Nexa3D. The partnership is designed to transform digital dentistry. Under the agreement, BEGO will exclusively market and sell, under its own label, a special-purpose high-speed Nexa3D dental printer that will be solely manufactured by XYZprinting. Nexa3D will exclusively develop the required technology and products within the partnership.

The MfgPro220 xPF 3D printer is powered by proprietary lubricant sublayer photo-curing technology and a structured light matrix capable of reaching speeds of 1Z cm per minute, according to the companies.

For more info, visit XYZprinting and Nexa3D.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.