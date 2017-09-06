Yamaha Motor Implements Digital Enterprise with Siemens Software

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of diverse motorized products in Japan, has chosen Siemens to provide product lifecycle management (PLM) software to support its digitalization initiative. Yamaha will deploy Siemens PLM Software’s Teamcenter portfolio, its digital lifecycle management software, across all development divisions of their key business, motorcycle products.

Yamaha is also adopting Siemens’ NX software, a solution for integrated computer-aided design, manufacturing and engineering (CAD/CAM/CAE), as their design development system. By adopting NX and the Teamcenter platform, Yamaha reports that it is advancing its digital design process, facilitating collaboration between product development designers and engineers.

Yamaha Motor plans to deploy NX and Teamcenter across all motorcycle development processes globally, which will create a fully integrated 3D product development process and integrated management environment for 3D master data.

NX is used for digital design and engineering analysis. Using Teamcenter as the digital thread across the product development process will allow global teams to work with a single source of the latest product data. By leveraging Advantedge, a set of PLM implementation best practices driven by Siemens, Yamaha Motor was able to start the large-scale deployment in a short time, the companies report.

In the future, Yamaha Motor plans to be able to begin to establish digital processes that link design with manufacturing technology, to realize the digital enterprise throughout the entire process, from design to production.

For more info, visit Siemens PLM Software and Yamaha Motor.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.