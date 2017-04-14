Zephyr Unveils Quality Management Platform

Zephyr has released a new open platform that enables test management and automation, while delivering analytics. Its redesigned user interface is powered by HTML5/Angular JS2, resulting in an intuitive, user-friendly experience. The platform is built on a micro-services architecture, which allows it to be elastically scaled to meet the growth and availability enterprises with thousands of users, according to the company

“Zephyr’s goal and vision for our powerful open platform is to play an integral part in end-to-end software development lifecycle and allow enterprises to release high-quality software on time and within budget, while enabling automation in each step of the testing process,” says CEO Scott Johnson. “We want to support our customers DevOps journey by providing extensive integration capabilities and intelligent analytics.”

The platform offers an extensible set of REST APIs that provide seamless integrations with requirement and defect management tools such as JIRA, Doors, Rally, and many others, the company explains. It also provides SSO and LDAP capabilities to facilitate enterprise deployments across large user bases. Zephyr enables test automation and provides the capability to integrate with automation tools, such as Selenium, Cucumber, EggPlant and QTP. With its newly designed ZBot agents, it can run on any CI/CD framework.

The analytics engine has been completely redesigned and comes with customizable gadgets, burn down charts, traceability metrics and reporting. The platform integrates with two new Zephyr add-ons; a DevOps dashboard to gain completely visibility across the tooling pipeline and predictive analytics.

The Zephyr platform is available in cloud, server and data center deployments. It can be deployed standalone and integrated with Atlassian or directly inside JIRA.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.