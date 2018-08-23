Zuken and Polar Instruments Collaborate for Design Consistency

Polar Instruments and Zuken announce a direct link between Speedstack, Polar’s PCB layer stackup design and documentation tools, and Zuken CR-8000 Design Force and DFM Center.

CR-8000 Design Force users can now exchange prelayout stackup designs with Polar’s Speedstack for IC Packaging and PCB design. The stackup can be validated in Zuken’s DFM Center before release to manufacturing.

“The link between Speedstack and Zuken CR-8000 DesignForce is a strong connection in the chain between design and fabrication,” Humair Mandavia, Zuken chief strategy officer, says. “It helps ensure our customers deliver designs to market that are consistent, and with improved quality from prototype to volume production, especially for high-speed, high-density design.”

The interface communicates material information required for complex high layer count designs, and gives Zuken customers access to Polar’s online libraries of the latest high-speed base materials. Impedance information contained within Speedstack is loaded in the CR-8000 environment, saving manual re-entry.

“Polar Speedstack is the stackup tool of choice for many high end fabricators, value added brokers and OEM base PCB Technologists,” Martyn Gaudion, CEO at Polar Instruments, says. “We’ve enjoyed working closely with the team at Zuken to implement this interface between Speedstack and Design Force.”

Sources: Press materials received from the company.