Zuken Expands Quoting and Order Processing Functionality for Manufacturers

Harness Builder 2018 for E3.series from Zuken has been enhanced to provide extended control and processing capabilities for wire harness manufacturers.

Harness Builder for E3.series is designed to be used by harness manufacturers for accurate quote and estimate generation, plus the full creation of nailboard/pegboard documentation. The latest update includes the following enhancements:

directly load harness manufacturers’ connection lists from 3rd-party toolsets;

assign components from a comprehensive library; and

generate detailed manufacturing with direct connection to test apparatus, and bridge the gap to cut, mark, label and strip machines.

“Reliable cost estimates and powerful design processing capabilities are key for a sustainable business in the wire harness manufacturing market,” comments Sanu Warrier, technical marketing manager, Zuken USA. “With Harness Builder for E3.series we have helped numerous harness manufacturers in North America build and maintain a competitive advantage. In the latest release we are specifically targeting the challenge of growing complexity through enhanced control of large designs.”

Harnesses created with Harness Builder for E3.series can be directly exported to wire cutting and labeling machines. The choice of supported formats has been extended through the addition of Artos Unity Format, KappaWIN, TopWIN and Schleuniger Cayman formats. All familiar test machines including Cirris, DIT-MCO, Cami Research and Dynalab are now supported.

Harness Builder 2018 for E3.series is available now in North America.

For more information, visit Zuken.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.