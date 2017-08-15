Zuken Offers E³.series 2017 Design Tool

Zuken makes available E³.series 2017, an electrical, wire harness, and fluid engineering design tool. The latest release contains new and enhanced functionality with application for all phases of engineering, from design to manufacture, the company reports. New third-party integrations extend the E3.series ecosystem of solutions.

Zuken’s E3.series is a Windows-based, scalable system for the design of wiring and control systems, hydraulics and pneumatics. Its object-oriented architecture provides an integrated design approach. Enhancements in E³.series 2017 cover all main E³.series modules: E³.schematic, E³.cable, E³.panel, E³.formboad and E³.PLC Bridge.

Schematic Capture and Documentation

E3.schematic helps electrical engineers design and document electrical control systems including schematic diagrams, terminal plans and PLCs. E3.cable is used for designing and documenting cable plans and harness layouts. New feature highlights in E³.schematic and E3.cable include

‘auto route by selection,’ which allows interactive autorouting of two selected pins;

‘insert multiple’ to load multiple devices from the library in a single action;

ability to transfer graphical properties and device attributes between objects using new graphic and format painter functionality; and

when creating detailed cable plans with E³.cable, ability for wire seals to be automatically added to all devices that are flagged as sealed in the device properties.

2D/3D Cabinet Layout and Routing

Working in either two or three dimensions, E3.panel allows engineers to layout components inside panel enclosures. New feature highlights in E3.panel include

mounting rails and cable ducts that can now be placed and rotated to any angle, with docking points for automatic placement and routing rotated accordingly; and

new sorting functionality for terminal strips offering enhanced cabinet layout. Several terminal strips can be selected for simultaneous sorting, with selection applied in the device tree or by area, in both the device tree and the terminal table.

Design data management and library management capabilities have been enhanced through integrating DS-E3 functionality into the E³.series user interface. This allows the user to access certified library information, manage options and variants and initiate or respond to change requests within the E³.series environment.

On a process level, integration into parallel and downstream activities and disciplines has been deepened. The choice of supported formats for data exchange with mechanical engineering and PLC programming toolsets has been extended to include the AML format for the exchange of PLC data. AML is used by leading PLC Manufacturers such as ABB, Siemens, Lenze, Phoenix Contact, Mitsubishi Electric and Murr Elektronik.

For more info, visit Zuken.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.