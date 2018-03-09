Zuken USA names Keynote for Annual Event in April

Zuken announces that Enrique Krajmalnik, chief technical officer at No Magic, will be keynote speaker for Zuken Innovation World (ZIW) 2018 Americas. Zuken USA’s annual user and technology conference will be held on April 23-25 in San Diego, CA.

Krajmalnik will speak on “Model Based Systems Engineering Today and What’s Next,” explaining why companies today are investing in the development of new standards, methodologies and technologies as they shift from the practice of systems engineering to smarter, model-based systems engineering (MBSE) practices. This shift, Krajmalnik will explain, is key to helping enterprises stay competitive in the systems engineering world and underscoring that now more than ever, MBSE is one of the most important topics for industry.

At No Magic, Krajmalnik guides and directs the company’s technical resources. Before joining No Magic, he co-founded several technology companies ranging from software development, to IT services and cloud/SAAS delivery platforms.

Education and Innovation

The ZIW conference features more than 40 classes focused on education, with topics covering best practices, customizations and innovative design processes. Zuken University classes will focus on upcoming software releases and advancing product knowledge and skills. The Expert Bar will return with six stations offering 1:1 access to Zuken’s technical experts, and a hands-on look at the latest product releases.

Event Highlights

Further highlights of the four-track agenda include the following:

expanded customer and partner participation including: ANSYS, Aras, Ford, Intel, No Magic, Northrup Grumman, PTC, SiliconExpert, Texas Instruments, United Launch Alliance, XJTAG and others;

Zuken 2018 release plans and highlights;

Technology Showcase featuring Zuken and partner solutions;

new Zuken 360 forum; and

golf event at the Coronado Golf Course and a conference dinner overlooking San Diego Bay.

For more information, visit Zuken.

