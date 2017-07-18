Zuken’s CR-8000 2017 Supports Electronic and Electrical Design Convergence

Zuken makes available CR-8000 2017. This latest release enhances electrical and electronic co-design at the architectural design phase.

CR-8000 is a 3D product-centric design solution with architecture design, concurrent 3D multi-board support and chip/package/board co-design capabilities. CR-8000 integrates directly with Zuken’s DS-2, an electronic and electrical design data management platform that addresses enterprise level data needs.

“PCB-centric design methodologies are shifting to a product or system-centric approach with more cross-domain collaboration. Part of that shift is the growing need for architecture design and optimization before you enter detailed design,” says Bob Potock, vice president of marketing at Zuken USA, Inc. “System Planner 2017 now addresses the need for wire harness interconnectivity between boards at the architecture phase, and delivers the design information directly to the design tool.”

CR-8000 2017 contains more than 150 user-driven enhancements and new features spanning design productivity, rule checking and usability across the product family.

System Planner, CR-8000’s architecture design and optimization tool, functions as a multi-domain design tool for PCB-based systems. With System Planner 2017 users can add electrical co-design to the architecture design phase, and export directly to E3.series, Zuken’s electrical design tool suite. This new capability enables cross-domain architecture optimization, and eliminates the need for data reentry.

System Planner 2017 offers new module management capabilities. Design module status can be verified to detect updates based on a set of user-defined rules. In addition, partitioning a design module across blocks or boards is now possible on a schematic page basis.

Reference designator assignments can be made, or auto-generated, during architecture design on a block-by-block basis. Design rule checks can also be applied to manage unassigned or duplicate reference designators. In addition, during physical optimization, components within the functional block may be identified and moved as a single unit.

CR-8000 2017 contains more than 150 user driven enhancements and new features including support for multi-board EMC that now checks return paths on electrical nets that run across multiple boards; expanded MCAD co-design by importing figures from a board model created using mechanical CAD; expanded 3D model support when exporting a full multi-board design with an enclosure in 3D PDF format; and new functionality enabling users to generate bumps in differential pairs while checking the difference in length between positive and negative routes.

For more info, visit Zuken.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.