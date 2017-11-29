ZWCAD Mechanical 2018 Unveiled

ZWCAD Mechanical 2018 extends ZWCAD Software’s (ZWSOFT) recently released ZWCAD 2018 CAD design environment with specialized tools for professional-level mechanical 2D drafting and manufacturing design. The 2018 version of ZWCAD Mechanical offers more drawing tools for users and, the company adds, has been optimized for enhanced compatibility and stability. Additionally, ZWCAD Mechanical 2018 reportedly offers a more efficient and stable user experience as well as more localization fluency in multiple supported languages.

ZWCAD Mechanical 2018 features include standard-based drafting and a library of standard parts such as screws, nuts, washers, pins, rivets, springs and bearings. The software supports international drafting standards, including ANSI, DIN, GB, ISO and JIS.

Version 2018 sees more drawing tools for manufacturing. ZWSOFT says that ZWCAD Mechanical 2018 provides a specific tool for almost every aspect of the mechanical engineering and design process. Some of those it cites are tolerance dimensioning, surface texture symbol, balloon and BOM (bill of materials) and standards parts for mechanical 2D sheet drawings. Users can also create their own shafts and gears.

To simplify tasks involving annotating mechanical drawings, ZWCAD Mechanical 2018 provides flexible and advanced dimensioning functions, ZWSOFT says. The company adds that the software’s smart dimensioning tools force overlapping dimensions to automatically space themselves appropriately.

ZWCAD Mechanical 2018’s intelligent balloons and BOM association capabilities, ZWSOFT says, allow users to quickly draw standard-based balloons and then align and renumber them easily. Any change to a balloon can be updated to the BOM, it adds. BOM creation takes one step, and the software recognizes standard parts and summarizes them to the BOM automatically.

The software’s Power Dimension smart annotation capability facilitates dimensioning with abbreviated dialog boxes that control and expand only the variables relevant to manufacturing. A Multiple Dimensions feature allows users to create multiple dimensions with minimal input. Other standard features include DWG file compatibility, tolerance dimensioning and surface texture symbols that are said to save time and improve design accuracy.

In related news, ZWSOFT also released the 2018 edition of its ZWCAD Architecture DWG-compatible architectural design system.

