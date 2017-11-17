ZWCAD Mechanical 2018 Unveiled

ZWSOFT launched ZWCAD Mechanical 2018.

Built on ZWCAD 2018, ZWCAD Mechanical 2018 has an additional mechanical module, in which extra specialized tools are provided for manufacturing design. They can provide vertical solutions to MCAD industry.

Having been optimized for enhanced compatibility and stability, ZWCAD Mechanical 2018 is designed to bring a more efficient, stable and fluent user experience. In some Mechanical language versions, the mechanical menus are already localized to the corresponding languages, since the menus are redefined as a partial customization file instead of a MNU file. The two upgraded versions also inherit the features of their last versions:

ZWCAD Mechanical 2018 Features

Standard-based Drafting & Part Library. Supports international drafting standards and includes a growing library of standard parts.

Extended Drawing Tools for Manufacturing. Provides a specific tool for almost every aspect of mechanical engineering and design process, such as shaft generator, tolerance dimension, surface texture symbol, balloon and BOM and standards parts for mechanical 2D sheet drawing.

Advanced Dimensioning. For users to simplify tasks of annotating mechanical drawings, ZWCAD Mechanical 2018 provides flexible and advanced dimensioning functions. Smart dimensioning tools force overlapping dimensioning to automatically space themselves appropriately.

Associative Balloon and BOM. Intelligent balloons and BOMs association allow users to quickly draw standard-based balloons and then align and renumber them easily, and change to the balloon can be updated to the BOM.

ZWCAD Mechanical 2018 is now available. For more information, visit ZWSOFT.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.