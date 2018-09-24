ZWSOFT Launches CADbro 2018 SP2 3D CAD Viewer

ZWSOFT, supplier of CAD/CAM solutions, debuts an advanced 3D CAD viewer, CADbro 2018 SP2.

Packed with 3D and 2D viewing, measuring, markup and other investigative and analyzing functions, CADbro enables users to access engineering and manufacturing data and collaborate in the absence of a 3D CAD/CAM platform.

Multi-CAD Support for 3D CAD Viewers

3D CAD Viewers can open 25+ kinds of 3D & 2D CAD files, like CATIA, NX, Creo, Solidworks and save them as lightweight and neutral formats, like PDF, HTML, for sharing with internal and external teams.

In this case, gaining insights from engineering data without the expertise in CAD software, CAD professionals can effectively communicate design feedbacks and change requests, while non-professionals can quickly conduct business or marketing activities concurrently, like easy quotation etc.

Mold Supervisor can use easy analysis functions, like region, thickness analysis, undercut analysis and so on. They enable manufacturing departments to check the availability of mold, reducing human error and negligence and ensuring the accuracy of machining.

Manufacturing taskmasters can add PMI or annotation into manufacturing guide within height analysis result, which is a new function in CADbro SP2. Plus, benefiting from more comfortable dimension and measure display in HTML output file, designers can make clearer followup and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation.

“CADbro 2018 SP2 supports online updates without complete reinstallation. From CAD design, mold to manufacturing, it enables cooperative work between different departments, saving cost on more complex and expensive CAD software,” says Colin Lin, Director of CADbro Overseas Business.

CADbro is one of the various products of ZWSOFT. With 20 years’ experience in CAD/CAM industry, ZWSOFT products have been sold to over 550,000 users from more than 80 countries and districts by 170+ global partners.

For more info, visit ZWSOFT.

