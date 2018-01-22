ZWSOFT Updates with 3D CAD Viewer

ZWSOFT, supplier of CAD solutions for the automotive and machinery industries, released a full-featured and budget-friendly 3D CAD viewer, CADbro 2018, allowing smarter and more friendly data annotation and analysis.

With one command in ZW3D, users can measure different geometric information. This new version can automatically identify the data that needs measuring in a single command. The measuring result can be obtained from the entity type to be recorded & minimized on the model.

CADbro 2018 enables users to create, edit and save reviews by redlining 2D or 3D data and adding comments. Also, the markup can be saved to the .z3dm file independently (without saving the 3D model).

With the markup, users can check comments from different people, making cross-departmental cooperation smoother.

Updated with new and efficient tools, Direct Editing in CADbro 2018 can provide more robust Direct Edit results, support dimension drive movement, and perform better in Move/Replace/Simplify.

More details of the PMI feature have been improved, allowing users to make vivid modifications at ease. For instance, users have more options in dimensions and annotation types, such as Chamfer, Arc Length, Hole, Center Line and Linear Radius.

Whenever a new version is released, users can update CADbro online just like a mobile app now, saving the trouble of re-downloading and reinstallation.

